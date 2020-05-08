Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 139,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,883,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

