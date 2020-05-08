Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.16% of American Public Education worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APEI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Public Education by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 156,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 174,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 68,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

