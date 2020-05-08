Brinker Capital Inc. Has $559,000 Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 53.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAFM. Bank of America downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $143.33 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

