Brinker Capital Inc. Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

BRKS opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. The company had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,588 shares of company stock worth $3,858,821. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. TheStreet cut Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

