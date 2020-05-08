nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 21.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in nVent Electric by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.5% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 224,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $212,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVT opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.56%. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,445. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

