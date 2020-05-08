Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 131.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,409 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

