Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 29,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

