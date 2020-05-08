Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 8,860 Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,298 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $226,977.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,026.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $521,406.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,484.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,234 shares of company stock worth $10,470,246 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

