Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Farmers National Banc as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMNB stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.71%. Equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Z. Paull acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,184.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $114,880.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 31,443 shares of company stock worth $445,252. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FMNB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

