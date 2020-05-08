Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 12,390 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NIC were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIC in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NIC during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

EGOV stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. NIC’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

