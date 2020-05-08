Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,486 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $134.58 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

