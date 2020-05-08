Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $603,000 in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $1,592,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $1,351,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.90. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.04.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

