Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 504.5% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,680,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,789,000 after buying an additional 455,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,273,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after buying an additional 60,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,729.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,751 shares in the company, valued at $861,291.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney acquired 1,500 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,753.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 35.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

