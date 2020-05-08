Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of HCA opened at $102.54 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

