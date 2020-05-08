Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

