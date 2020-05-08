Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 13,519 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 49.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of NTAP opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

