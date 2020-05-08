Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,352 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IOVA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,353 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.