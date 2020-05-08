Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,019 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 11,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $7,224,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assured Guaranty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 6,930 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 525,492 shares in the company, valued at $15,764,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 13,211 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,640.02. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 503,206 shares in the company, valued at $19,031,250.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,870 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

