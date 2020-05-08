Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

