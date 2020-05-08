PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POL. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PolyOne alerts:

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. Insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POL stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. PolyOne Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

POL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL).

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.