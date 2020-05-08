Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 3,400 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pennsylvania Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Apple by 67.9% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 52,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 95.3% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $303.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,303.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.