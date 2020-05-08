Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Edison International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Edison International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Edison International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 528,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,945,000 after buying an additional 122,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $54.53 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

