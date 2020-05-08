Physicians Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 9.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $303.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.06 and a 200 day moving average of $280.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,303.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.