Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average is $140.89. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

