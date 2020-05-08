Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Riverstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 887,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,374,000 after purchasing an additional 67,056 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.66 and its 200-day moving average is $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.