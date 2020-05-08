Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,730 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.09% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GT. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GT stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.04. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

