Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Everett Harris & Co. CA’s 9th Largest Position

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,056 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $116,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 283.1% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $295,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 171,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

