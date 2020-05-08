Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,359 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 283.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $147.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.66 and a 200 day moving average of $140.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.