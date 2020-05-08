New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Five Below worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Five Below by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Five Below by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $88.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $140.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Five Below from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Five Below from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.81.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.