New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Medpace worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $33,391,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Medpace by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 198,922 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Medpace by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 184,221 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $9,218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Medpace by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $79.32 on Friday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $109.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

