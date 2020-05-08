EULAV Asset Management Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $303.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,303.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

