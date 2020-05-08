Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,113 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,275,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.