Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 18,273 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Penn National Gaming worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 133,165 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $9,590,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 2.31.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

