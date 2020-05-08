LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

