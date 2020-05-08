Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Mueller Industries worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,549,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $9,174,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after buying an additional 176,870 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,577,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLI shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MLI opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $602.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

