Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 9,233 Shares of FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.25% of FNCB Bancorp worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 42.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 54,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 20,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 699.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNCB opened at $6.03 on Friday. FNCB Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.