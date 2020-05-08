ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 241.1% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 509.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

