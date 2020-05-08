Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 700 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,306,000 after buying an additional 126,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 508.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after purchasing an additional 770,504 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 621,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average is $88.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGS. TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

In other news, Director John William Gibson purchased 3,417 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

