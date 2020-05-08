Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $355,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

