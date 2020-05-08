Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after buying an additional 353,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,186,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $40,212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $65.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 49.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on EXPO shares. BidaskClub lowered Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti lifted their target price on Exponent from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

