Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $136.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

