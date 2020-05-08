Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 418 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.84. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.