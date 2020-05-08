Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3,402.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

