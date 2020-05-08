Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,326 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,326 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of IBB opened at $127.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $128.95.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

