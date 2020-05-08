Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Fastenal by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,091 shares of company stock worth $851,604. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

