Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $194.12 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,667 shares of company stock worth $56,128,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

