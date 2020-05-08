Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,974 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

SON opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

