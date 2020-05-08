iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,989 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.