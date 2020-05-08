Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $22.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.