Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $22.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

