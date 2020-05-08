Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.80 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $112.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.66.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

